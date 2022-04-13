All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Australian gamers are the most stressed in Australia, and I agree LOL

In a new study, the most stressed Australians are young, male, rebellious, and likely to be gamers -- writers, and the media, too.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Apr 13 2022 3:00 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Who are the most stressed people in Australia? That would be young, male, rebellious, and likely to be gamers according to a new analysis by media monitoring and social analytics platform Meltwater.

Australian gamers are the most stressed in Australia, and I agree LOL 06 | TweakTown.com

The analysis comes from the profiles and social media posts of over 13,000 Australians who have talked about being stressed out on social media in 2021, with Twitch users and gamers the most stressed out of them all. 61% of them are male, with 30% of them aged 18-14 years old.

Melbourne seems to be a hot spot, and it's no wonder the way the Victorian government treated millions of Victorians throughout 2021 under the "leadership" of Dan Andrews... with 30% of those stressed gamers coming from Melbourne, Victoria. It's not just gamers that are stressed out in Australia, but also writers and members of the media... while political activists (which Meltwater adds are "mainly climate activists").

Georgina Bitcon, Enterprise Director at Meltwater said: "By using metadata from social accounts, we were able to determine the demographics of this population. Our AI powered technology scanned their social media interactions to pull these insights and to better understand the different personas of people most likely suffering from stress".

The social data that Meltwater gathered is then overlaid with data from IBM Watson, where the team says a "more detailed picture of personality emerges, showing that Australians who report being stressed are:"

  • Authority-challenging: they prefer to challenge authority and traditional values to bring about positive changes
  • Philosophical: they are open to and intrigued by new ideas and love to explore them
  • Melancholy: they think quite often about the things they are unhappy about

So, I'm a gamer... I'm an Australian male... I'm a writer... and I'm totally stressed all the time. Huh.

Buy at Amazon

The Art of Overwatch Volume 2 Limited Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$60.06
$60.05$60.08-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/13/2022 at 3:00 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:stevivor.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.