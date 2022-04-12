Ukraine says Russia used an 'unknown chemical substance' on civilians

The Azoz Regiment, a sub-unit of the National Guard of Ukraine, has claimed Russian troops have used chemical weapons in Mariupol.

Ukrainian troops and members of parliament have spoken out to say that Russian troops are now using chemical weapons in Ukraine.

A sub-unit of the National Guard of Ukraine known as the Azoz Regiment claimed on April 11th that an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was used to drop chemicals on civilians in the southeastern city of Mariupol. Symptoms of vestibular-atactic syndrome victims suffer from include dizziness, headaches, nausea, and vomiting.

"About an hour ago, Russian occupation forces used a poisonous substance of unknown origin against Ukrainian military and civilians in the city of Mariupol, which was dropped from an enemy UAV. The victims have respiratory failure, vestibulo-atactic syndrome. The consequences of using an unknown substance are being clarified," the Azoz Regiment posted on Telegram on Monday.

NATO has previously warned that the use of chemical, biological, radiologic, and nuclear weapons would significantly increase involvement by NATO in Ukraine. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said the use of chemical weapons would be a "blatant violation of international law with far-reaching consequences."