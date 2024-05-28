Deal Alert: Get $70 off the powerful GEEKOM A5 Mini PC with AMD Ryzen 7 5800H!

GEEKOM has another excellent limited-time Mini PC deal for TweakTown readers! This time, it's for the GEEKOM A5 Mini PC R75800 with AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor - a tiny, portable, and capable little productivity workhorse that's more affordable than ever.
The AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor found in the GEEKOM A5 Mini PC uses AMD's groundbreaking Zen 3 architecture, boasting eight cores and 16 threads for excellent single and multi-core performance. It also has integrated AMD Radeon Vega 8 Graphics ready to support up to 4 monitors and up to an 8K resolution for crisp video playback and PC gaming.
The GEEKOM A5 Mini PC AMD Ryzen 7 5800H normally retails for $399 USD, but right now, it's just $329! Enter the coupon code TWEAKA5 at checkout to take a sizeable $70 off the price of this impressive Mini PC. UK readers and residents can also save big and knock ￡50 off the ￡379 price to bring it down to just ￡329. Simply enter the same TWEAKA5 at checkout.
For our Aussie readers, the GEEKOM A5 Mini PC R75800 with AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor is also available on GEEKOM's Australian site.
Getting back to the hardware, underneath the sleek and stylish metal rose gold frame and quiet in-built cooling, the GEEKOM A5 Mini PC also ships with 32GB of dual-channel DDR4-3200 memory and 256GB of NVMe PCIe Gen 3 SSD storage - expandable up to 64GB and 2TB.
The GEEKOM A5 weighs only 650 grams and ships with a VESA bracket, so it can easily be mounted behind a monitor, taking up virtually zero desk space. It also arrives with fast and reliable Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 wireless and is stacked with all manner of I/O ports, including USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, HDMI 2.0b, a dedicated 2.5G RJ45 Ethernet port, and more.
Here's a breakdown of the GEEKOM A5's specs: It's designed for productivity, multitasking across different apps, photo and video editing, gaming, and streaming the latest 4K media.
GEEKOM A5 Mini PC AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
- Dimensions: 117 mm x 112 mm x 49.2 mm
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 5800H (8 Cores, 16 Threads, 16MB Cache, 3.2 GHz - 4.4 GHz) TDP 35W
- Graphics: AMD Radeon Vega 8 Graphics
- Memory: 32GB Dual-channel DDR4-3200 SO-DIMM (up to 64GB)
- Storage: 1 x M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 3x4 NVMe/SATA SSD, supports up to 2TB, 1 x 2.5" 7mm SATA HDD, supports up to 2TB
- Operating System: Windows 11 Pro
- Bluetooth Wireless Technology: Bluetooth 5.2
- Wireless LAN: Wi-Fi 6
- Kensington Lock: Yes
- Adapter: 120W,19V/6.32A
- I/O Ports: 3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, 1 x USB 2.0 Type-A, 2 x HDMI 2.0b ports, 1 x 3.5 mm headphone jack, 1 x 2.5G RJ45 LAN port, 1 x SD card reader, 1 x DC jack, 1 x Power button
- What's In The Box: 1 x A 5 Mini PC, 1 x VESA Mount, 1 x Power Adapter, 1 x HDMI Cable, 1 x User Guide, 1 x Thank You Card