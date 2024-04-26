Sabrent wants you to enhance your tech with special savings on SSD, RAM, and enclosure bundle

Sabrent wants to maximize your technology with their new special offer: Rocket 4 SSDs with 7GB/sec+ speeds, DDR5 RAM, Type-C SSD enclosures, and more.

Sabrent has just kicked off a new build/upgrade bundle that gives you 20% off when you order a new Rocket 4 SSD, a Rocket DDR5 RAM module, and an SSD enclosure. You can save 20% with Sabrent's new Build/Upgrade bundle here.

The Sabrent bundle includes their Rocket 4 1TB and 2TB SSDs, Rocket DDR5 16GB SO-DIMM and U-DIMM memory modules (both at $39.99 each), and their USB 3.2 Type-C tool-free enclosure for M.2 PCIe NVMe and SATA SSDs. If you purchase at least one of each, you'll get 20% off at the end.

Sabrent's Rocket 4 2TB SSD, Rocket DDR5-4800 16GB U-DIMM, and a USB 3.2 Type-C SSD enclosure come to $279.97, but with 20% off, you're reducing that to $223.97. That's not bad at all, a savings of $50 on that bundle alone.

The Sabrent Rocket 4 SSD is one of the very best you can install into your PC, using the full potential of the PCIe 4.0 standard with a single-sided (and cooler-operating) drive that pumps out serious 7400MB/sec (7.4GB/sec) reads and 6400MB/sec (6.4GB/sec) writes.

Sabrent's new Rocket DDR5 16GB U-DIMM memory modules come at DDR5-4800 speeds, and you'd want a couple of them at least. They're $50 a pop, so you can get 32GB of DDR5-4800 memory for $100, or 64GB of DDR5-4800 memory from Sabrent for $200. Remember, the more you buy the more you're going to save with 20% discount on the order if you buy a Rocket 4 SSD and USB-C enclosure.

The USB 3.2 Type-C tool-free enclosure will house your M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD or SATA SSD, with the M.2 form factor compatible in sizes: 2230, 2242, 2260, and 2280. USB 3.2 supports data transmission of up to 10Gbps, so you've got some serious speeds here if you throw in a Sabrent Rocket 4 1TB or 2TB SSD. The tool-free installation makes getting your SSD in -- and out, if needed -- nice and simple.

