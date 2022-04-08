All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1
🔥 GIVEAWAY: Sabrent 8TB Rocket 4 Plus NVMe 4.0 Gen4 SSD worth $2000 🔥

A DHL Boeing 757 just crash-landed on the runway in Costa Rica

A DHL Boeing 757-2A cargo plane has crash-landed on the runway at Costa Rica's San Jose Juan Santamaria International Airport.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Fri, Apr 8 2022 4:44 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

A hydraulic issue is believed to have caused the plane to careen off the runway and crash.

At about 1:30 pm EDT (5:30 pm UTC) on Thursday, April 7th, a DHL Boeing 757-2A cargo plane attempted an emergency landing at Costa Rica's San Jose Juan Santamaria International Airport, according to initial reports. Footage shows the plane touching down before turning sharply, deviating off the runway, and crashing into a nearby ditch.

"A few minutes ago at the Juan Santamaria International Airport (Costa Rica), a #DHL Boeing 757 Freighter made an emergency landing. Last report between pilots and control tower, indicates failure in the hydraulic system," wrote Aviacion Guayaquil in a translated tweet.

The plane had initially taken off from the same airport at 12:34 pm EDT but experienced an operational emergency over San Carlos and returned to the airport. Multiple firefighting, tanker, extinguishing, rescue, and foam units were dispatched to deal with the aftermath, and thankfully first responders have confirmed no one was seriously injured.

A DHL Boeing 757 just crash-landed on the runway in Costa Rica 01 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

24 Hours DHL Sinotrans B757-200 Single Airplane Model

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$17.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/8/2022 at 3:19 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:interestingengineering.com, twitter.com, twitter.com

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.