Video shows Ukrainian army shooting down Russian helicopter

A Russian Mi-28 helicopter has been split in half on video by a Starstreak MANPADS system operated by Ukrainian ground forces.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Tue, Apr 5 2022 4:43 AM CDT
The video shows a Russian Mi-28 helicopter being shot down in Ukraine on April 1st, 2022.

The video appears to show the use of the Starstreak high-velocity missile system, which was confirmed by the U.K. Ministry of Defence to The London Times. The helicopter is struck by three projectiles, characteristic of the payload fired by the Starstreak missile system. Starstreak is a man-portable air-defense system (MANPADS) developed by Thales Air Defense and has been in use since 1997.

Starstreak has a range of four miles (6.4 kilometers) and can fire missiles that reach velocities exceeding Mach 4, making it the fastest short-distance missile on Earth. The missile carries two motors, the first of which burns out before exiting the tube it is fired from to protect the operator, while the second ignites once the missile travels approximately 13 feet (4 meters).

Since the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, many countries have come to Ukraine's aid by supplying weapons, logistics, and more. The U.K. Ministry of Defence sent a team of Starstreak operators and a training simulator to one of Ukraine's neighboring countries, where they trained some Ukrainian troops to use the equipment before returning to the front lines.

Video shows Ukrainian army shooting down Russian helicopter 01 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCES:businessinsider.in, interestingengineering.com, twitter.com

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

