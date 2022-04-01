All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Life could be growing on one of Jupiter's oxygen-rich moons

Europa, one of Jupiter's most well-known moons, could sustain life in its subsurface oceans by shuttling oxygen from the surface.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Fri, Apr 1 2022 5:04 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

A new study on the moon titled "Downward Oxidant Transport Through Europa's Ice Shell by Density-Driven Brine Percolation" has been published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters.

Life could be growing on one of Jupiter's oxygen-rich moons 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Europa is one of Jupiter's many moons and has a frozen surface with an ocean hidden just beneath. A new study indicates this ocean may be warm, salt-filled, and capable of fostering life. The research indicates the potential for oxygen to be pulled down into the subsurface ocean from the surface, where organisms could use it to sustain life.

Europa already has more than enough water for one of the essential ingredients to fuel life as we know it, having more water on it than Earth has in all of its oceans. Various chemical nutrients are also available, and tidal flexing from Jupiter provides the energy necessary to heat the moon's interior and prevent the subsurface ocean from freezing.

Life could be growing on one of Jupiter's oxygen-rich moons 02 | TweakTown.com

Previous studies of Europa showed that vast water bodies might exist as shallow as three kilometers below so-called chaos terrain on the surface. The water bodies are not directly connected to the subsurface ocean, but can matter can drain from one into the other. The latest study estimates that approximately 86% of the oxygen taken from the surface can make it into Europa's ocean.

"We know that Europa has useful compounds like oxygen on its surface, but do those make it down into the ocean below, where life can use them? In the work by Hesse and his collaborators, the answer seems to be yes," said Kevin Hand from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL).

You can read more from the study here.

Buy at Amazon

Telescope 80mm Aperture 600mm Astronomical Refracting Telescope

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$139.99
$139.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/31/2022 at 9:50 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:universetoday.com, doi.org

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.