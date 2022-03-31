All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
'Cryovolcanoes' on Pluto may be erupting ice, potential life signs

Wright Mons and Piccard Mons are two potential active cryovolcanoes found on the surface of Pluto by NASA's New Horizons mission.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Thu, Mar 31 2022 6:22 AM CDT
A study on the cryovolcanoes titled "Large-scale cryovolcanic resurfacing on Pluto" has been published in the journal Nature Communications.

'Cryovolcanoes' on Pluto may be erupting ice, potential life signs 01 | TweakTown.com

NASA's New Horizons mission has captured detailed images of the surface of Pluto, which new research has used to suggest two large mounds as being potentially active cryovolcanoes. The surface around these cryovolcanoes, or ice volcanoes, appears to have formed due to fairly recent activity.

The possibility of the active cryovolcanoes suggests liquid water could be flowing or have recently flowed under the dwarf planet's surface, and potentially more heat closer to Pluto's interior than previously thought. These conditions could allow for some form of life to exist on Pluto, hidden beneath the surface.

The two mounds are called Wright Mons and Piccard Mons and are believed to be cryovolcanoes. Wright Mons is between 2.5 and 3 miles (4 to 5 kilometers) high and approximately 90 miles (150 km) wide, and Piccard Mons is about 4 miles (7 kilometers) high and 150 miles (250 kilometers) wide.

"There was no other areas on Pluto that look like this region, and it's totally unique in the solar system," the lead author of the study Kelsi Singer, told Space.com.

You can read more from the study here.

NEWS SOURCES:livescience.com, doi.org

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

