Intel details its new Arc A-Series Mobile GPUs: Arc 3, Arc 5, Arc 7

Intel has just launched its first Arc A-Series GPUs for laptops, detailing its Arc 3, Arc 5, and Arc 7 families of mobile GPUs that will be powering laptops throughout 2022.

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

Intel has launched its Arc A-Series Mobile GPUs with the flagship Arc A730M + A770M, with the A730M featuring 24 Xe GPU cores while the A770M rocks 32 Xe GPU cores. The Arc A730M has GPU clocks of up to 1100MHz while the flagship Arc A770M has GPU clocks of up to 1650MHz.

We will see 16GB of GDDR6 memory on the Intel Arc A770M on a 256-bit memory bus and 120-150W TDP, while the Arc A730M has 12GB of GDDR6 memory on a 192-bit memory bus and 80-120W TDP. Under that we have the Arc A550M with 16 Xe GPU cores and up to 900MHz GPU clocks, 8GB of GDDR6 on a 128-bit memory bus and 60-80W TDP.

The Intel Arc A-Series Mobile GPUs that are shipping inside of laptops now are the A350M + A370M, with the A370M rocking 8 Xe GPu cores and 8 Ray Tracing Units while the A350M has 6 of each. Both have 4GB of GDDR6 memory on a 64-bit memory bus. The big difference here is in the GPU clock, with the Intel Arc A350M has up to 1150MHz while the A370M has 1550MHz.

New Laptops with Intel Arc Graphics: We've partnered with top OEMs to co-engineer an amazing lineup of laptops that feature new and improved gaming and content creation capabilities with Intel Arc graphics and 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processors. Many new systems with Intel Arc 3 graphics will feature the Intel Evo platform's trademark responsiveness, battery life and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity in thin-and-light form factors. Laptops with Intel Arc 3 graphics offer enhanced 1080p gaming and advanced content creation, and those with Intel Arc 5 and Intel Arc 7 graphics will offer the same cutting-edge, content-creation capabilities coupled with increased graphics and computing performance. The first laptops with Intel Arc 3 GPUs are available to preorder now and will be followed by the more powerful designs with Intel Arc 5 and Intel Arc 7 graphics in early summer.