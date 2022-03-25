All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Russia moves to accept payment of Bitcoin for its natural resources

Russia's chairman of the Congressional energy committee said the Kremlin is open to accepting Bitcoin as payment for resources.

@JakConnorTT
Published Fri, Mar 25 2022 12:03 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Pavel Zavalny, the chairman for the Congression energy committee has announced that the Kremlin is open to accepting cryptocurrency as payment for Russia's natural resources.

Russia moves to accept payment of Bitcoin for its natural resources 02 | TweakTown.com

Zavalny announced at a press conference on Tuesday that Russia is open to accepting Bitcoin as a form of payment for natural resources such as natural gas. The chairman explained that the payment method would depend on the buyers preference and will also depend on the current relations between Russia and that country. The recent comments from the chairman come after Russia's President Vladimir Putin requested all "unfriendly" countries trading Russian natural gas to pay for it rubles.

"When it comes to our 'friendly' countries, like China or Turkey, which don't pressure us, then we have been offering them for a while to switch payments to national currencies, like rubles and yuan. With Turkey, it can be lira and rubles. So there can be a variety of currencies, and that's a standard practice. If they want bitcoin, we will trade in bitcoin," said Zavalny.

Zavalny added that when Russia deals with Western countries it expects that payments should be made in currencies that are convenient to Russia which is gold or Russia's national currency ruble. Putin has previously expressed hesitancy towards adopting Bitcoin, but recently recognized it has value. "I believe that it has value. But I don't believe it can be used in the oil trade," said Putin.

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

Bioworld NASA Space Logo Fleece Throw Blanket

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$25.99
$25.99$25.99$25.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/24/2022 at 11:45 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:bitcoinmagazine.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.