Apple's Tap to Pay on iPhone brings easier contactless payments to Canadian businesses

Apple has today launched its Tap to Pay on iPhone mobile payments feature for businesses in Canada just days after it also launched it in Japan.

Following its launch in Japan just a few days ago, Apple has today launched its Tap to Pay on iPhone feature in Canada for the very first time. The feature offers small businesses a new, easy way to accept contactless payments via bank cards, mobile wallets, and Apple Pay using nothing more than their iPhones.

The feature is already available in the U.S., Australia, Brazil, France, Japan, the Netherlands, Taiwan, the U.K., and Ukraine and the expansion will surely continue. Apple's press release says that businesses will be able to accept Tap to Pay on iPhone using apps from Adyen, Moneris, Stripe, and Square at launch while Aurus, Chase, Fiserv, and Helcim will all come online in the coming months.

Accepting Tap to Pay on iPhone payments is easy for businesses so long as they have an iPhone XS or newer that has also been updated to the latest version of iOS that it supports. Payments are handled securely using similar technology to that which powers Appl Pay, but other payment methods like contactless cards are also supported.

Alongside support for small businesses, Apple Store locations across Canada will start to accept payments using the Tap to Pay on iPhone system while merchants such as Sephora will also come online later this year, we're told.

Tap to Pay on Iphone offers a similar experience to those provided by Square and other services but using nothing more than an iPhone. With no need for separate Bluetooth connections or cables, businesses can accept payments anywhere and at any time.