Apple's Tap to Pay on iPhone brings easier contactless payments to Canadian businesses

Apple has today launched its Tap to Pay on iPhone mobile payments feature for businesses in Canada just days after it also launched it in Japan.

Published
Updated
1 minute & 3 seconds read time

Following its launch in Japan just a few days ago, Apple has today launched its Tap to Pay on iPhone feature in Canada for the very first time. The feature offers small businesses a new, easy way to accept contactless payments via bank cards, mobile wallets, and Apple Pay using nothing more than their iPhones.

The feature is already available in the U.S., Australia, Brazil, France, Japan, the Netherlands, Taiwan, the U.K., and Ukraine and the expansion will surely continue. Apple's press release says that businesses will be able to accept Tap to Pay on iPhone using apps from Adyen, Moneris, Stripe, and Square at launch while Aurus, Chase, Fiserv, and Helcim will all come online in the coming months.

Apple's Tap to Pay on iPhone brings easier contactless payments to Canadian businesses 02
Open Gallery 2

Accepting Tap to Pay on iPhone payments is easy for businesses so long as they have an iPhone XS or newer that has also been updated to the latest version of iOS that it supports. Payments are handled securely using similar technology to that which powers Appl Pay, but other payment methods like contactless cards are also supported.

Alongside support for small businesses, Apple Store locations across Canada will start to accept payments using the Tap to Pay on iPhone system while merchants such as Sephora will also come online later this year, we're told.

Tap to Pay on Iphone offers a similar experience to those provided by Square and other services but using nothing more than an iPhone. With no need for separate Bluetooth connections or cables, businesses can accept payments anywhere and at any time.

Buy at Amazon

Anker 150W USB-C Charger

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$82.36
$82.36$99.99$73.45
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$109.99
$109.99$109.99$109.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/23/2024 at 3:31 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:apple.com

Based in the UK, Oliver has been writing about technology, entertainment, and games for more than a decade. If there's something with a battery or a plug, he's interested. After spending too much money building gaming PCs, Oliver switched to Apple and the Mac - and now spends too much on those instead.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags