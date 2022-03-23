Elden Ring patch 1.03.2 doesn't nerf anything (thank Marika!)

Bandai Namco's new Elden Ring patch doesn't nerf any skills or negate any builds this time...but what's next on the horizon?

Bandai Namco and FromSoftware just released Elden Ring's new v1.03.2 patch and thankfully it doesn't nerf or debuff any existing builds.

Gamers are still lamenting the builds that were significantly downsized Elden Ring's original 1.03 patch (RIP mimic and hoarfrost stomp), and thankfully today's new patch doesn't make any more downgrades. The latest v1.03.2 update is mostly made up of bug fixes that adjust various issues with quests and co-op.

The developers are watching players closely and will continue tweaking, adjusting, and adding to Elden Ring over time, including new expansions and in-game content. After all, Elden Ring is now officially a new franchise for Bandai Namco.