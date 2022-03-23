All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Elden Ring patch 1.03.2 doesn't nerf anything (thank Marika!)

Bandai Namco's new Elden Ring patch doesn't nerf any skills or negate any builds this time...but what's next on the horizon?

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, Mar 23 2022 10:27 AM CDT
Bandai Namco and FromSoftware just released Elden Ring's new v1.03.2 patch and thankfully it doesn't nerf or debuff any existing builds.

Gamers are still lamenting the builds that were significantly downsized Elden Ring's original 1.03 patch (RIP mimic and hoarfrost stomp), and thankfully today's new patch doesn't make any more downgrades. The latest v1.03.2 update is mostly made up of bug fixes that adjust various issues with quests and co-op.

The developers are watching players closely and will continue tweaking, adjusting, and adding to Elden Ring over time, including new expansions and in-game content. After all, Elden Ring is now officially a new franchise for Bandai Namco.

ELDEN RING : Patch Notes 1.03.2

Notice of Update Distribution

We are distributing this new update to fix several bugs in patch 1.03

We apologize for the inconvenience, but please apply the latest update before you enjoy the game.

Targeted Platform

  • PlayStation 4 / PlayStation 5 / Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S / Steam

Major items included in the latest update

  • Fixed a bug that sometime prevented players from advancing NPC Nepheli Loux's questline
  • Fixed a bug that causes the playable character to die when trying to descend from a spot near Bestial Sanctum
  • Fixed a bug that prevented Ash of War, Endure from taking effect
  • Fixed a bug in multiplayer that allowed players to teleport others to incorrect map coordinates

The version number of this update shown at the lower right corner of the Title Screen will be as followed

  • App Ver. 1.03.2
  • Regulation Ver. 1.03.2

We will continue to provide improvement updates in the future so you can enjoy "ELDEN RING" more comfortably. Please stay tune for more news.

NEWS SOURCE:en.bandainamcoent.eu

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

