'UFO researcher' says he's found a UFO at the bottom of the ocean

A 'UFO researcher' has claimed that he has spotted a UFO hiding deep beneath the ocean off the coast of Peru on Google Earth.

Published Wed, Mar 23 2022 2:33 AM CDT
Earlier in March, UFO researcher Scott Waring shared his alleged discovery of a UFO hiding beneath the surface of the ocean.

Waring posted his "discovery" on UFOSightingsDaily.com, where he claimed to have discovered the UFO while he was "exploring" the Pacific Ocean on Google Earth. The researcher claims that the object is a 4.3 mile-wide UFO sitting at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Nazca, Peru. Waring connects the underwater UFO with the Nazca Lines in Peru, which are a group of geoglyphs etched in the soil of the Nazca Desert in southern Peru somewhere between 400 BC to 500 AD.

Researchers believe that the Nazca Lines were attempts at early civilizations communicating with gods, while other scientists believe they are physical representations of ancient astronomy. Waring believes the lines were used by ancient civilizations to contact alien life, but there is no solid proof to confirm that suggestion. As with most things "UFO," there is very little solid evidence to confirm anything, and Waring's latest update of an underwater UFO is no different.

Nazca Lines, southern Peru.

There is very little to no proof that the object beneath the surface is a nearly five mile-wide UFO, as it very well could be an underwater mountain that has yet to be discovered.

NEWS SOURCE:bgr.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

