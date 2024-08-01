Russia-affiliated criminals use Sitting Duck technique to bag 30,000 domains

Russia-affiliated criminals are using a technique called Sitting Ducks to snag up an estimated 30,000 domains by exploiting weak DNS services.

The vulnerability was detailed by security researcher Matt Bryant in 2016, who looked at how the vulnerability led to the hijacking of 120,000 domains. The same problem reared its head again in 2019 with GoDaddy, an internet domain registry, domain registrar, and web hosting company. The 2019 issue led to sextortion attempts and bomb threats.

The technique being used is called Sitting Ducks. It essentially exploits gaps in administrative privileges, enabling cybercriminals to alter domain records without any validation from the owner. Unfortunately, the hijacked domain isn't just damaging for the owner of the domain but also for any visitor to that domain, as hijacked domains are commonly used for phishing, scams, spam, and other illegal activity.

Sitting Ducks Technique