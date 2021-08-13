NVIDIA's GTC 2021 stream was CGI, maybe we are living in a simulation

If NVIDIA can fake its own keynote, imagine the possibilities... Man, conspiracy theorists' bingo cards are lighting up big time.

I thought it was just me, but when Jensen Huang hosted NVIDIA's all-virtual GTC 2021 keynote, I thought his kitchen looked a little... I don't know, underwhelming for a billionaire. Well, maybe it was because the entire NVIDIA GTC 2021 keynote was digital. Yeah, they "faked" the entire thing with CGI, and nobody... absolutely freaking nobody noticed.

This is an Iron Man-like moment for NVIDIA... providing that they can fake an actual CEO with next-gen deep fake-style technology. It's actually absolutely mind-blowing, but as what pop culture would refer to me as a "conspiracy theorist" it isn't so surprising.

Rather, it shows that you literally can't believe what your eyes see -- so while this is a very cool party trick, it is a tease of a haunting future. If the world doesn't go back to normal, and it probably won't -- then all virtual events right up to "appearances" of President Biden could be faked.

Hell, it's something I noticed right here at the 7-second or so mark of this video.

And if you think that video has been altered... don't worry, even USA Today has "fact-checked" it and confirmed that the video itself is completely unaltered. So "President Biden" has his "hand" go through the mic, conspiracy theorists scream out -- hey, something fishy here -- get shot down.

Nekminnut, NVIDIA's billionaire and Iron Man-like Jensen Huang, is completely faked for an entire GTC 2021 keynote and no one even noticed.

Impressive isn't even the word I want to use, mind blowing is.