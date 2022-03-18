All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Asteroid detected just hours before colliding with Earth's atmosphere

An astronomer detected an asteroid approximately the size of a fridge a couple of hours before it entered Earth's atmosphere.

@JakConnorTT
Published Fri, Mar 18 2022 2:04 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

An astronomer has spotted an asteroid close to the size of a refrigerator only hours before it entered Earth's atmosphere.

Asteroid detected just hours before colliding with Earth's atmosphere 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Above is an image taken by an astronomer who spotted an asteroid just two hours before impact it entered Earth's atmosphere in January 21, 1999.

The asteroid has been dubbed 2022 EB5 and was discovered by Hungarian astronomer Krisztian Sarneczky located at the Piszkesteto Mountain Station that's joined onto the Konkoly Observatory located close to Budapest, Hungry's capital. According to reports, the asteroid is estimated to be around 10 feet in diameter and entered Earth's atmosphere at 21:22 UTC on March 11 over north Iceland.

When the asteroid entered Earth's atmosphere, it would have been moving at about 11 miles per second and would have been subjected to the intense friction resulting in heat that begins to disintegrate the space rock. Observers that witnessed the entrance would have seen a bright fireball in the sky or a boom if the space rock exploded. EarthSky reports that it's not confirmed if the asteroid reached the surface of Earth or if it vaporized as it traveled through Earth's atmosphere.

Judging on its small diameter and NASA's guidelines for what it considers to be a "potentially hazardous object", which is any space rock 500 feet or lager in diameter and within 4 million miles of Earth, it's likely that 2022 EB5 didn't cause an impact crater.

Buy at Amazon

Bioworld NASA Space Logo Fleece Throw Blanket

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$25.99
$25.99$18.95$25.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/18/2022 at 12:19 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:earthsky.org

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.