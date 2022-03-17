All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
America had permanent daylight savings once, but it didn't go well

The United States of America previously switched to permanent daylight savings time in 1974 but reverted amid public disapproval.

Published Thu, Mar 17 2022 12:32 AM CDT
A recent poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that three-quarters of Americans would prefer not to have to switch back and forth between standard and daylight saving time (DST).

Eighteen states have already moved to adopt DST permanently, but they cannot do so without congressional approval. Now, the U.S. Senate has passed legislation to make the change nationwide. However, this is not a first for the nation, as, in 1973, President Nixon signed a bill to put the U.S. on DST for two years, going into effect on January 6th, 1974.

Like now, the public wanted to avoid changing their clocks year-round. However, the price they paid was sunrises at 8 a.m. and as late as 9:30 a.m. in certain places and deeper into winter months, according to David Prerau, an expert and author on DST. Public approval of the change quickly dropped from 79% in December 1973 to 42% in February 1974, the New York Times reported, and lawmakers reversed course subsequently.

"People didn't like waking up in the mornings in the dark, or sending their children to school in dark. This is a situation where we've actually tried (making daylight saving time permanent) and it hasn't worked. So I think we have to be a little more careful about whether that's the right thing to do or not," Prerau said.

NEWS SOURCE:medicalxpress.com

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

