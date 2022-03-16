Ukraine's President comments on woman interrupting live Russian news

The President of Ukraine has commented on the woman who staged a protest during a live news segment on a Russian news channel.

The video has been acquired by numerous Western media outlets and has gone viral on social media's such as Twitter and Facebook. A reporter is seen running out during a live Channel One news broadcast to hold up a sign towards the camera. The sign called for "No war", and warned viewers not to trust the news they are watching as they are being lied to about the war. The sign also featured a sentence in English that read, "Russians against war".

According to reports from CNN, the video has sent shockwaves throughout Russian society as the woman was immediately arrested and can face a jail sentence of up to 15 years, under the new laws passed by Russia's President Vladimir Putin that allows Russian authorities to imprison any individual that speaks out against the Russian government.

