Discovery will soon be WB Games' new parent company

Discovery Inc. shareholders officially approve of the WarnerMedia merger, and soon Discovery will be WB Games' new parent.

Published Sun, Mar 13 2022 11:15 PM CDT
Discovery Inc. shareholders have officially approved the WarnerMedia merger, meaning WB Games will soon have a new parent company.

The $43 billion WarnerMedia - Discovery merger has been greenlit by shareholders and is now awaiting regulatory approval. WB Games is included as part of the deal, which means developers like Netherealm, Rocksteady Studios, Avalanche, and WB Montreal will have a new corporate overlord soon. No details have been announced concerning possible layoffs, employee shuffling, or studio closures.

"Discovery, Inc. announced that the Company's stockholders have approved various matters relating to the acquisition of WarnerMedia from AT&T to create Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc., a premier, global entertainment company.

"The transaction will bring together WarnerMedia's premium entertainment, sports and news assets with Discovery's leading nonfiction and international entertainment and sports businesses."

Read Also: WarnerMedia delays Suicide Squad game to 2023 before Discovery merger

The WB Games division currently has a number of high-profile games in development including Gotham Knights (due out in 2022), the new Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League live game (due out in 2023), and the Hogwart's Legacy Harry Potter RPG (2022). It's also believed that Netherealm is working on Mortal Kombat 12.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

