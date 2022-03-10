All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1
TRENDING NOW: Russia to 'disconnect from global internet' on March 11

Apple's new M1 Ultra GPU is 80% faster than Radeon Pro W6900X GPU

Apple's impressive M1 Ultra CPU is 60% faster than 28-core Mac Pro, GPU is 80% faster than highest-end Radeon Pro W6900X GPU.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Mar 10 2022 12:08 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Apple just announced its new M1 Ultra SoC, which combines two of their M1 Max SoCs together for quite the mobile beast... so much so that the CPU and GPU are significantly faster than their desktop counterparts.

Apple's new M1 Ultra GPU is 80% faster than Radeon Pro W6900X GPU 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The new Apple M1 Ultra chip has a 20-core CPU, packing 16 high-performance cores with 4 high-efficiency cores -- joined by a 64-core GPU -- and 128GB of unified memory, a 2x more powerful media engine, and 800GB/sec of memory bandwidth.

CPU-wise, the M1 Ultra is 3.8x faster than the highest-end Intel Core i9-based Mac (discontinued), and up to 60% faster than the 28-core Mac Pro which packs an Intel Xeon W processor. On the GPU sde of things, the M1 Ultra is 4.5x faster than the 27-inch iMac, and a huge 80% faster than the highest-end Mac Pro which packs an AMD Radeon Pro W6900W graphics card.

Apple's new M1 Ultra GPU is 80% faster than Radeon Pro W6900X GPU 04 | TweakTown.com

You can do freaking 18 stream of 8K ProRes 422 video, which Apple says "no other computer in the world is able to do".

Apple's new M1 Ultra SoC has 90% higher performance than the fastest 16-core PC CPU with the same power envelope, and offers the peak performance of that same PC CPU for just 100W on the M1 Ultra. Apple says that the performance of its M1 Ultra is similar to "one of the most popular discrete GPUs".

Apple's new M1 Ultra GPU is 80% faster than Radeon Pro W6900X GPU 05 | TweakTown.com

Not only that, but it does that with using 1/3 as much power... and offers faster performance than a discrete GPU using a huge 200W less power... yes, 200W less power.

Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods Max - Sky Blue

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$479.00
$479.00--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/10/2022 at 12:08 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:macrumors.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.