Apple's new M1 Ultra GPU is 80% faster than Radeon Pro W6900X GPU

Apple just announced its new M1 Ultra SoC, which combines two of their M1 Max SoCs together for quite the mobile beast... so much so that the CPU and GPU are significantly faster than their desktop counterparts.

The new Apple M1 Ultra chip has a 20-core CPU, packing 16 high-performance cores with 4 high-efficiency cores -- joined by a 64-core GPU -- and 128GB of unified memory, a 2x more powerful media engine, and 800GB/sec of memory bandwidth.

CPU-wise, the M1 Ultra is 3.8x faster than the highest-end Intel Core i9-based Mac (discontinued), and up to 60% faster than the 28-core Mac Pro which packs an Intel Xeon W processor. On the GPU sde of things, the M1 Ultra is 4.5x faster than the 27-inch iMac, and a huge 80% faster than the highest-end Mac Pro which packs an AMD Radeon Pro W6900W graphics card.

You can do freaking 18 stream of 8K ProRes 422 video, which Apple says "no other computer in the world is able to do".

Apple's new M1 Ultra SoC has 90% higher performance than the fastest 16-core PC CPU with the same power envelope, and offers the peak performance of that same PC CPU for just 100W on the M1 Ultra. Apple says that the performance of its M1 Ultra is similar to "one of the most popular discrete GPUs".

Not only that, but it does that with using 1/3 as much power... and offers faster performance than a discrete GPU using a huge 200W less power... yes, 200W less power.