Apple Studio package: highest-end Mac, Studio Display, costs $10,000+

Apple's new Mac Studio and Studio Display, when fully configured and with accessories, costs $10,497 -- and you could spend more.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Mar 9 2022 8:28 PM CST
Apple has officially announced its new Mac Studio and Studio Display, which if you purchase them together with a bunch of accessories, then you'll be looking at a shave under $10,500.

If you were to run out and purchase everything for your new Apple Mac Studio, with the new Studio Display, and the highest-end specs you can purchase (along with the accessories) then you're looking at a grand total of $10,497. What do you get for a little under $11,000 for a system?

You can configure the highest-end Mac Studio with the new Apple M1 Ultra SoC which packs a 20-core CPU, 64-core GPU, 128GB of RAM, and 8TB of storage... all of this will set you back $7999 on its own. Now, let's option in the highest-end Studio Display with its beautiful nano-texture glass and upgradeable display (providing it with tilt- and height-adjustment abilities) and you're adding in nearly the cost of the system: $7497 for the Studio Display.

Now we're looking at $7999 + $7497, and then chuck in the Magic Mouse for $99 and the Magic Trackpad for $149 and you're looking at $10,497. If you were to set the Apple Mac Studio up with multiple displays, which is how any serious person would do it, then you'd be looking at closer to $20,000 with a second Studio Display, and edging into the holy-crap-it's-nearly $30,000 territory.

  • M1 Max/M1 Ultra chips
  • 20-core CPU, up to 64-core GPU
  • $1,999 starting price
  • Up to 128GB Unified Memory
  • Up to 8TB SSD
  • Up to 6 Thunderbolt 4 ports
NEWS SOURCE:macrumors.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

