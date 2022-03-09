All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

This world-first project is producing gasoline from carbon dioxide

A project developed by the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics can produce gasoline exceeding 90 octane from carbon dioxide.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Wed, Mar 9 2022 5:25 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The project was developed by the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) and Zhuhai Futian Energy Technology Co., Ltd.

This world-first project is producing gasoline from carbon dioxide 01 | TweakTown.com

The world's first pilot project for demonstrating gasoline production from carbon dioxide hydrogenation has completed its first trial operation and technology assessment on March 4th, located in Zoucheng Industrial Park, Shandong province, China. The demonstration device was completed in 2020 and completed a continuous 72-hour on-site assessment in October 2021 by China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation (CPCIF).

The site can produce a thousand tons of gasoline per year, realizing carbon dioxide and hydrogen conversion rates of 95% and producing gasoline with a selectivity of 85% in all carbon-based products. The octane number of the gasoline produced exceeded 90, conforming to the Chinese national VI standard while keeping energy consumption low for its production.

The technology used for the hydrogenation process was proposed by SUN Jian, GE Qingjie and WEI Jian from DICP in a 2017 paper published in Nature Communications titled "Directly converting CO2 into a gasoline fuel."

"This technology marks a new stage of CO2 resource utilization technology in the world, and provides a new strategy for realizing the goal of carbon neutral," said Prof. SUN.

Buy at Amazon

SodaStream 1011811010 Fizzi One Touch, Sparkling Water Maker, Black

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$99.68
$99.68--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/8/2022 at 9:53 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:english.dicp.cas.cn

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.