Square Enix's latest RPG gets delayed by 8 months

Square Enix has delayed its newest roleplaying game by a whopping 8 months to give more time to polish and shore up features.

Published Mon, Mar 7 2022 12:41 PM CST
Square Enix's latest RPG Forspoken has been delayed to October so the team has more time to polish and refine the game.

Luminous Productions today announced their latest hack-and-slash RPG Forspoken has been pushed back by over half a year. Originally set to release this month, Forspoken will now launch on October 11 during Square Enix's Q3 period.

"We have made the decision to move the release date of Forspoken to October 11, 2022. Our vision for this exciting new IP is to deliver a game world and hero that gamers across the globe will want to experience for years to come, so getting it right is extremely important to us," the team said.

"To that end, during the next few months we will focus all of our efforts on polishing the game and can't wait for you to experience Frey's journey this fall."

Forspoken tells the story of Frey, a girl from our modern age that's transported to a high fantasy realm full of magic, monsters, and evil witches. Gamers will slash their way through foes with devastating combos and unique magical abilities inspired from the Final Fantasy series. Forspoken is 100% magic based and features 'no weapons whatsoever.'

Forspoken was also to be the first game that used Microsoft's new DirectStorage technology to unlock full PCIe 4.0 SSD speeds.

twitter.com

