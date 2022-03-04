All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Gran Turismo 7 microtransactions are 700% more expensive than GT Sport

Sony's latest first-party game is a visual spectacle on PlayStation 5, but it's also over-monetized with higher mTX pricing.

Published Fri, Mar 4 2022 9:07 AM CST
Gran Turismo 7's microtransactions are up to 1233% more expensive than GT Sport.

Conveniently after reviews went live, Sony has switched on Gran Turismo 7's in-game purchases...and the prices are eye-opening. GT7 allows gamers to buy cars, parts, and accessories with premium currency. It's an online live game, after all, so monetization is a given. Currency prices look like this:

  • 100,000 credits - $2.49 / £1.99
  • 250,000 credits - $4.99 / £3.99
  • 750,000 credits - $9.99 / £7.99
  • 2,000,000 credits - $19.99 / £15.99

According to findings from Video Game Chronicle, some cars that used to cost £ 5 in GT Sport now cost an incredible £ 40 in GT7. That's a 700% increase (or 7x) over GT Sport for the same cars.

Gran Turismo 7 microtransactions are 700% more expensive than GT Sport 664 | TweakTown.com

Sony and Polyphony Digital have raised the prices on two cars by 700%, including the Aston Martin Vulcan '16 and the McClaren P1 GTR '16.

Other cars have seen their prices raise by over 1200%. The Audi R18 TDI '11 and Porsche 919 Hybrid '16 both cost $40 in GT7, which is 1233% more expensive than they were in GT Sport.

  • Aston Martin Vulcan '16 ($4.99 in GT Sport) - 3,300,000 credits in GT 7 ($40), 700% increase
  • McLaren P1 GTR '16 ($4.99 in GT Sport) - 3,600,000 credits in GT 7 ($40), 700% increase
  • Audi R18 TDI '11 ($2.99 in GT Sport) - 3,000,000 credits in GT 7 ($40), 1233% increase
  • Porsche 919 Hybrid '16 ($2.99 in GT Sport) - 3,000,000 credits in GT 7 ($40), 1233% increase

These are prices included in a $69.99 game. Players and fans aren't too happy about these prices, especially since they went live after reviews were already out.

Remember that Sony and Polyphony digital negotiate licenses to specific cars with the auto-makers themselves, so higher mTX pricing likely reflects higher usage rights costs.

NEWS SOURCE:videogameschronicle.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

