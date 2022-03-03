Ukrainian urges satellite owners to share real-time invasion data

Many publicly-available images of the Russian invasion into Ukraine are already live from various satellite operators.

Max Polyakov, the founder and CEO of Earth Observatory System Data Analytics (EOSDA), has recently appealed to satellite operators and space agencies worldwide to share their real-time satellite imagery with EOSDA to assist military and humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

"The economic, political, and humanitarian consequences of the war in Ukraine already are too high to stand on the sidelines. If you can help us, please provide the SAR data that actually makes a difference. Outdated optical satellite imagery is applicable for PR purposes and as evidence of war crimes for future international criminal court proceedings. Ukraine needs actionable intelligence to be able to save the millions of innocent people and the sovereignty of the country," Polyakov wrote in a press release.

The EOSDA requests Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) data from Capella Space, Iceye, QPS & Synspective, Spacety, Airbus, COSMO SkyMed, Sar-Lupe, and Umbra. Additionally, they request optical data from Planet, MAXAR, Airbus, SIIS, Spaceview, Blacksky, and other companies. Any companies with data are directed to contact ukraine@eos.com.

The data will be processed and shared with Ukraine's Armed Forces and humanitarian organizations by EOSDA. EOSDA has also stated that data providers that face restrictions will be connected with the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine and other government officials for direct data delivery.