New satellite photos show progress of Russian invasion into Ukraine

Satellite images from Planet Labs PBC show the results of Russian attacks on Ukraine's Chuhuiv Air Base and Mykolaiv Air Base.

The images were captured by satellites from Planet, formerly known as Planet Labs.

The Russian Navy in the Mediterranean Sea on Feb. 24, 2022. (Image credit: Planet Labs PBC)

The image above shows the Russian Navy in sailing in Mediterranean Sea towards Tartus, Syria at 7:57:57 UTC on February 24th, captured by a PlanetScope satellite. Planet Labs also provided a link to more information on the naval movements from NavalNews with the image.

Skysat also captured before and after shots from February 21st, 2022, and February 24th, 2022 of the Chuhuiv Air Base in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine, and the Mykolaiv Air Base in Mykolaiv Oblast, Ukraine. Black smoke can be seen rising from the Chuhuiv Air Base after attacks, while smoke clouds have moved over the Mykolaiv Air Base due to nearby attacks.

Planet has been posting satellite images showing Russian military movement before the February 24th invasion of Ukraine. It will have ongoing coverage of the invasion itself, all of which you can view here as more are uploaded.

The Chuhuiv Airbase on Feb. 21, 2022. (Image credit: Planet Labs PBC)

The Mikolaiv Airbase in Ukiraine on Feb. 21, 2022. (Image credit: Planet Labs PBC)

