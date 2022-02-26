All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
New satellite photos show progress of Russian invasion into Ukraine

Satellite images from Planet Labs PBC show the results of Russian attacks on Ukraine's Chuhuiv Air Base and Mykolaiv Air Base.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Sat, Feb 26 2022 12:31 AM CST
The images were captured by satellites from Planet, formerly known as Planet Labs.

New satellite photos show progress of Russian invasion into Ukraine 01 | TweakTown.com
The Russian Navy in the Mediterranean Sea on Feb. 24, 2022. (Image credit: Planet Labs PBC)

The image above shows the Russian Navy in sailing in Mediterranean Sea towards Tartus, Syria at 7:57:57 UTC on February 24th, captured by a PlanetScope satellite. Planet Labs also provided a link to more information on the naval movements from NavalNews with the image.

Skysat also captured before and after shots from February 21st, 2022, and February 24th, 2022 of the Chuhuiv Air Base in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine, and the Mykolaiv Air Base in Mykolaiv Oblast, Ukraine. Black smoke can be seen rising from the Chuhuiv Air Base after attacks, while smoke clouds have moved over the Mykolaiv Air Base due to nearby attacks.

Planet has been posting satellite images showing Russian military movement before the February 24th invasion of Ukraine. It will have ongoing coverage of the invasion itself, all of which you can view here as more are uploaded.

New satellite photos show progress of Russian invasion into Ukraine 02 | TweakTown.com

The Chuhuiv Airbase on Feb. 21, 2022. (Image credit: Planet Labs PBC)

New satellite photos show progress of Russian invasion into Ukraine 03 | TweakTown.com

The Chuhuiv Airbase on Feb. 21, 2022. (Image credit: Planet Labs PBC)

New satellite photos show progress of Russian invasion into Ukraine 04 | TweakTown.com

The Mikolaiv Airbase in Ukiraine on Feb. 21, 2022. (Image credit: Planet Labs PBC)

New satellite photos show progress of Russian invasion into Ukraine 05 | TweakTown.com

The Mikolaiv Airbase in Ukiraine on Feb. 21, 2022. (Image credit: Planet Labs PBC)

NEWS SOURCES:space.com, planet.com

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

