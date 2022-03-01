Bandai Namco gives all employees $5,000 a year raise

Bandai Namco gives its employees a significant monthly and annual raise to help decrease turnover rates and increase retention.

Bandai Namco is paying game developers an extra $5000+ a year as an incentive to stay with the company.

With tons of game company buyouts and acquisitions, the two most valuable commodities in the games industry are now content and the developers responsible for the content. Buying a franchise like Destiny doesn't mean much without also buying Bungie to manage it. These acquisition sprees have led to high turnover rates as more developers leave and join other studios. Bandai Namco wants to preserve its developers, so that's why it's offering a big raise (similarly, Sony has also allocated over $1 billion as an incentive plan to retain Bungie employees).

Bandai Namco confirms it will give all employees a $435 /month ($5,220 /year) raise to help retain current talent. The Japanese games-maker is paying extra for new graduate students, who will earn a $505/month ($6,000/year) bonus raise.

The company has big plans to create multiple metaverses for its franchises and it will need as much manpower as it can muster. Bandai Namco is prepared to spend $129 million on its ambitious metaverse vision.