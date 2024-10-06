Celebrating 25 years of tech publishing!
All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
Hot Content
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro

FromSoftware boosts employee wages following years of low pay

FromSoftware, the devs behind the best-selling Elden Ring and Dark Souls games, have increased wage pay after years of comparatively low salaries.

FromSoftware boosts employee wages following years of low pay
Published
1 minute & 60 seconds read time

FromSoftware, one of the most prestigious video game makers in Japan, has increased its base salary for all existing employees and newly-hired graduates.

FromSoftware boosts employee wages following years of low pay 18
3

Action RPG maven FromSoftware is boosting its monthly and annual salaries of existing and new employees, the company has announced. Base salary of current workers has been increased by nearly 12%, and new graduates will be offered 300,000 yen per month, which is little over $2,000 USD. That's not a lot to live on, especially if workers aim to live locally in Shinjuku City, Tokyo.

The news comes after years of discussion surrounding FromSoftware's comparatively low pay; former games journalist and NoClip documentarian Danny O' Dwyer said this on Twitter:

"I know people are celebrating this but it's worth considering that FROM's low salary compared to other developers in Tokyo has been an talking point for years now. Also Bandai Namco increased wages this much immediately after Elden Ring came out. Which was 32 months ago."

One anonymous source told GamesIndustry.biz in 2022 that FromSoftware's previous salary "is not adequate," and other employees "did not appear satisfied with their salaries either."

FromSoftware boosts employee wages following years of low pay 2
3

It's worth noting that Elden Ring, which has become far and away FromSoftware's most successful game, has sold over 23 million copies as of June 2024. The game's Shadow of the Erdtree expansion was also summarily popular, accounting for 58% of Bandai Namco's total Q1 sales volume.

Check below for the press release announcement via FromSotware:

FromSoftware, Inc. (Headquarters: Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo; President: Hidetaka Miyazaki) announced that from April 2025, enrolled employees will receive an average basic salary increase of approximately 11.8%. The starting salary for new graduates will also be increased from 260,000 yen to 300,000 yen.

At FromSoftware, we strive to make games that convey emotion, create value, and inspire joy. To this end, we are working towards stable income and a rewarding work environment where our employees can apply themselves to development. The increase in base and starting salaries is one implementation of this policy.

Photo of the product for sale

Elden Ring - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
CAD $72.70
CAD $72.70CAD $73.77CAD $71.77
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/6/2024 at 2:09 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:fromsoftware.jp

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Similar News Stories

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles