Game of Thrones writer George R.R. Martin celebrates Elden Ring launch

A Song of Ice and Fire author George R.R. Martin celebrates Elden Ring's monumental success, happy to have played a 'small part'

Published Tue, Mar 1 2022 1:53 PM CST
Elden Ring might be FromSoftware's most successful game yet. It's one of the best-reviewed games of all time (Open Critic 96, Metacritic 97) and having played it myself, I can say the hype is real. Now famed fantasy scribe George R. R. Martin is getting in on the fun.

The Game of Thrones writer actually helped Miyazaki and FromSoftware create Elden Ring's lore and world, and it certainly shows. While Martin says he played a "small part" in the game's worldbuilding, anyone familiar with GRRM's work will notice his signature style while playing the game. Take the naming schemes of areas, for one; Gatefront, Stormhill, etc, alongside the deeper, more mythical lore of Marika, the Elden Ring's corruption-of-power parallels to Lord of the Rings, and the curse that spread throughout the Lands Between.

GRRM assures fans that "almost all" of the credit goes to FromSoftware, though:

"From Software brought me on to do their worldbuilding, so I can hardly pretend to be objective," GRRM said in a recent blog post.

"Of course, almost all the credit should go to Hidetaka Miyazaki and his astonishing team of games designers who have been laboring on this game for half a decade or more, determined to create the best videogame ever. I am honored to have met them and worked with them, and to have have played a part, however small, in creating this fantastic world and making ELDEN RING the landmark megahit that it is."

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

