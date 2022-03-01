All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Russia invasion forces may have destroyed the world's largest aircraft

Reports indicate that the world's largest aircraft, the Antonov AN-225, has been destroyed by Russian forces invading Ukraine.

@JakConnorTT
Published Tue, Mar 1 2022 2:31 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Russian troops invading Ukraine have reportedly destroyed the world's largest aircraft called the Antonov AN-225.

According to Ukrainian authorities, the world's largest aircraft, which was nicknamed "Mriya," or "dream" in Ukrainian, has unfortunately been destroyed while it was getting repairs done in a hanger at Hostomel airport that's located in the northwest of Ukraine's capital Kyiv. Russian invading forces reportedly attacked the area and destroyed the hanger along with the Antonov AN-225.

The aircraft features six engines, has a wingspan of 289 feet, and was originally constructed by transport Soviet space shuttles. The aircraft has been in operation since 1988 and also held the record for the largest and heaviest aircraft ever built, but furthermore, it also held the record for the heaviest single-item payload at 418,830 pounds and the heaviest payload ever lifted at 559,580 lbs. The Antonov company took to Twitter to announce that it couldn't verify the condition of the aircraft until it was "inspected by experts".

Russia invasion forces may have destroyed the world's largest aircraft 03 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

However, the Ukroboronprom, which manages the Antonov company, confirmed that the AN-225 was destroyed on Sunday, February 27.

Russia invasion forces may have destroyed the world's largest aircraft 04 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

CORIRESHA Fashion NASA Logo Print Hoodie Sweatshirt with Pocket

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$23.99
$23.99$27.99$27.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/28/2022 at 11:37 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:livescience.com, ukroboronprom.com.ua

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.