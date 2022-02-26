All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
DICE 2021 awards opens with: 'F*ck Bobby Kotick'

DICE show host Greg Miller opens the awards ceremony with a big jab at Activision-Blizzard CEO, saying: 'f*ck Bobby Kotick'

Published Sat, Feb 26 2022 9:18 AM CST
DICE 2021 awards show host Greg Miller calls embroiled Activision-Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick out on stage.

Greg Miller, the co-host of the 25th annual DICE awards had choice words to say about Bobby Kotick

"Of course, we can't talk about the industry we love so much without talking about the recent stories of abuse and harassment at Activision Blizzard and other companies. But since this is a formal event broadcasted to audiences across the world, I'm only going to say F Bobby Kotick. I'm just kidding! Fuck Bobby Kotick," Miller said to applause from the audience.

Kotick and his company Activision-Blizzard have riddled with controversy following lawsuits alleging sexual harassment and abuse, which eventually led to Activision selling itself to Microsoft.

The FTC is currently reviewing the proposed $68.7 billion acquisition and multiple law firms are investigating to see whether or not the buyout constitutes possible securities fraud.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

