DICE 2021 awards opens with: 'F*ck Bobby Kotick'

Greg Miller, the co-host of the 25th annual DICE awards had choice words to say about Bobby Kotick

"Of course, we can't talk about the industry we love so much without talking about the recent stories of abuse and harassment at Activision Blizzard and other companies. But since this is a formal event broadcasted to audiences across the world, I'm only going to say F Bobby Kotick. I'm just kidding! Fuck Bobby Kotick," Miller said to applause from the audience.

Kotick and his company Activision-Blizzard have riddled with controversy following lawsuits alleging sexual harassment and abuse, which eventually led to Activision selling itself to Microsoft.

The FTC is currently reviewing the proposed $68.7 billion acquisition and multiple law firms are investigating to see whether or not the buyout constitutes possible securities fraud.