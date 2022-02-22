All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Famous porn star scams her community, runs away with $1.5 million

A YouTube investigator has busted a famous porn star ripping off her community through an NFT project called 'CryptoSis'.

@JakConnorTT
Published Tue, Feb 22 2022 1:50 AM CST
Another NFT scam project can be added to the ever-growing list of projects that have turned out to be rug pulls.

YouTube investigator Coffeezilla has put together a short video that outlines the recent events surrounding the NFT project created by famous porn star turned influencer Lana Rhoades. The project is called "CryptoSis" and features collections of cartoon images of Rhoades, which the actress told her audience would be a valuable investment as she will be working hard to "increase the value of CryptoSis's, and make it a lucrative investment for holders that they can sell for more than they paid to mint".

It should be noted that if Rhoades said that the "CryptoSis" NFT project was purely artwork and not an investment, then it wouldn't have been a scam. Rhoades, on multiple occasions, said via social media that the value of the project would increase with every new collection drop, leading buyers to believe that they were making a long-term investment that would pay off when she would complete the outlined roadmap for the project.

Famous porn star scams her community, runs away with .5 million 01 | TweakTown.com
Less than a week after the $1.5 million was raised for the project, Rhoades vanished from her community and withdrew the $1.5 million in Ethereum. It was later explained that Rhoades hasn't been around the community because she was "very shocked/upset by the amount of negative & rude comments she was seeing in the chat".

Famous porn star scams her community, runs away with $1.5 million 02 | TweakTown.com
