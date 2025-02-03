All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Software & Apps

Microsoft Edge's new update takes on the scam that inspired 'The Beekeeper'

Microsoft Edge's latest update introduces a security feature to combat scams that defraud victims of nearly a billion dollars annually.

Tech Reporter
Published
Updated
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Microsoft’s recent Edge update introduces a blocker to combat scareware scams, which use aggressive pop-ups, fullscreen lock-ins, and fake warnings to trick users into calling fraudulent support numbers. The preview feature was made available on the 27th of January and can be activated by heading into your privacy settings.

The FBI reports that victims lose approximately a billion dollars every year to tech support and pop-up scams. Microsoft's January 27 update to their browser Edge aims to reduce that figure.

The update in question includes a 'scareware blocker', which aims to combat a particular kind of tech support scam that involves malicious parties posing as tech support. The scam works by rushing the user with aggressive pages and using fear tactics to incite panic. These tactics include computer-generated voices, forced fullscreen effects, or hijacking of the keyboard and mouse. From there, the victim is prompted to call a fake tech-support number, after which the scam proceeds from there.

Credit: Amazon MGM Studios
This type of scam is particularly convincing and often targets vulnerable users such as the elderly. Its prevalence is so common, in fact, that it was made into the central plot for the 2024 action film The Beekeeper. The film stars Jason Statham, who sets off on a revenge mission after his landlady becomes the victim of a multi-million dollar phishing scam.

Microsoft's new feature, which is in preview mode, aims to prevent scareware scams by utilizing machine learning to detect, warn, and report when scams occur. Edge users can activate it by heading to their browser's privacy settings and enabling the toggle for 'Scareware blocker'.

Credit: Microsoft Windows Blogs
While Chrome dominates the browser market (67% share), Edge has come a long way since the infamous days of Internet Explorer. Following the latest update, users might see yet another reason to make the switch.

NEWS SOURCES:blogs.windows.com, ic3.gov

Tech Reporter

Ille joined the TweakTown team in 2025 and has been keeping you updated on the latest in software and artificial intelligence. With interests in computer science, game development, PC hardware, and all things tech-related - there's no area that's off limits. His first experience with PC hardware was with his older brother. A love for gaming, computers, and software blossomed there. He still replays the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic series almost annually.

