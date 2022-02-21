All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AMD loses another Radeon GPU member to Intel, ready for Arc Alchemist

AMD Senior Fellow and Lead Radeon Discrete GPU Architect Rohit Verma leaves Team Red, joins the ranks at Intel as Arc bakes.

Published Mon, Feb 21 2022 10:39 PM CST
Intel has scooped up yet another member of AMD's core Radeon GPU team, with AMD Senior Fellow and Lead Radeon Discrete GPU Architect of AMD Technologies, Rohit Verma, joining Team Blue.

AMD loses another Radeon GPU member to Intel, ready for Arc Alchemist 10 | TweakTown.com

Verma began his journey at AMD as a Fellow and Lead SoC Architect inside of the Semi-Custom Business Unit, where he called home for close to 5 years. In that role, he matured into a Senior Fellow and Lead Senior SoC Architect for Discrete GPUs at AMD for over 3 years.

But now that Verma is at Intel, he has become the new Lead Product Architect of Discrete GPU SoCs -- something he actually did, with Intel back in 1999-2013 in a 15-year stint. Intel's new CEO Pat Gelsinger has been turning things around for the company in record time, with his vision for 2022 pretty clear: "The brain drain, well that's changed. We now have brains coming back".

