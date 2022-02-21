Intel BonanzaMine revealed: Bitcoin ASIC miner consumes 3600W of power

Intel's new Bitcoin ASIC miner has been revealed at ISSCC 2022, the new BonanzaMine: 40 THash/s and consumes 3600W of power.

Intel has made its BonanzaMine official, with its new Bitcoin ASIC miner very different to other Bitcoin ASIC miners on the market from the likes of Bitmain, and others.

The new Intel Bonanza Mine System has a huge 300 x BonanzaMine ASICs that push out an impressive 40 THash/s, while chewing through 3600W of power. Intel's new Custom Compute Group team within the Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG) business division made the custom silicon platforms that are optimized for specific clients' needs... in this case, a Bitcoin ASIC miner.

All of the required components are built into an individual self-contained computer that's known as the Bonanza Mine System, with 4 x hash boards, an Intel FPGA control unit, 4 x fans, and a programmable PSU. The 4 hash boards are behind the dual-fan cooling system, the control unit at the top, and the PSU is found vertically on the left of the system.

Raja Koduri, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics division of Intel, explains: "Our blockchain accelerator will ship later this year. We are engaged directly with customers that share our sustainability goals. Argo Blockchain, BLOCK (formerly known as Square), and GRIID Infrastructure are our first customers for this upcoming product. This architecture is implemented on a tiny piece of silicon so that it has minimal impact on the supply of current".

Wccftech explains: "On the top of the system, the control unit and Intel's FPGA circuit (Field Programmable Gate Array) are furnished with a hard ARM cortex core that holds the chip that assists in mining. The system then produces the deployment of mining workloads, communicates and processes information to the phase lock loops (PLLs), and confirms the outcomes. Transmission in conjunction with the mining pools is accomplished over an Ethernet connection. Contact with each BonanzaMine ASIC with UART protocols and inter-integrated circuit links for the individual hash boards".

