Intel's flagship Arc Alchemist spotted, clocks in at 2.4GHz GPU boost

Intel's flagship Arc Alchemist GPU has been benchmarked once again, with its GPU boost clocks hitting 2.4GHz in a new Geekbench OpenCL test.

The new Intel Arc Alchemist desktop GPU was tested with a 2.4GHz boost clock, alongside an Intel Core i9-9600K processor (with 6 cores, and 6 threads). As for the GPU, it's rocking the DG2-512 GPU so we're looking at 512 Compute Units -- the flagship Arc Alchemist GPU.

In the Geekbench OpenCL test, the Intel Arc Alchemist with 512 EUs and 2.4GHz GPU boost clock, hits 85448 points which see it competing against NVIDIA's previous-gen Turing-based GeForce RTX 2070/2060 graphics cards.

But remember, this is an engineering sample and things will only get better from here... also remember, it's an early board and only a Geekbench result, this isn't Crysis (hell, imagine the new Crysis 4 on Arc Alchemist, oh boy).