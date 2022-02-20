Intel teases Arc-based 'Beast Canyon' NUC Extreme with XeSS tech

Intel has had a lot to show off today during its Investors Meeting 2022, with a tease of an Intel Arc-based "Beast Canyon" NUC 11 Extreme PC.

You can buy Intel's beasty NUC 11 Extreme right now, but you can't buy an Intel Arc-based one. The codename "Beast Canyon" NUC was running an Intel Arc GPU and one of the newer Tomb Raider games with its Intel XeSS technology.

Inside, the CPU we're looking at is either the Intel Core i9-11900KB (8C/16T @ up to 4.9GHz) or the Core i7-11700B (8C/16T @ up to 4.8GHz). There's support for a full PCIe 4.0 x16 graphics card, and full-length at that -- but they have to be a dual-slot card -- something like the powerful GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition, or Inno3D GeForce RTX 3080 Ti X3 OC Dual Slot.

As for the Intel Arc GPU inside, we don't know which one it is exactly... I wish Intel was more open with this. It wouldn't be the enthusiast-grade Arc, but more like the low-power Arc A350 or higher-end model that we could be surprised with.