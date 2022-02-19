Diablo 2 player breaks max life threshold with 33,000+ life barbarian

Diablo 2 streamer MrLlamaSC made a barbarian with an insane 35,000 life, a new D2 life threshold record, and here's how he did it.

Diablo 2's max life threshold has been broken to an absolutely excessive degree.

Diablo 2 streamer MrLlamaSC is mostly known for its impressive speed runs and encyclopedic knowledge of the old-school 2000's era ARPG. Now he's pushing that know-how even farther with one of the craziest min-max builds in the game.

In a recent video, MrLlamaSC showed how to push a barbarian's max health to nearly 34,000. The feat takes a serious amount of specialized gear and sequencing of skills, and it's entirely realistic--it's not necessarily a usable build insofar as damage but more so a spectacle of what's possible.

"I have 698% max life on this build, so I want as much ___ to life as possible, and when I say blank to life, that is the only way. You're not getting additional life from vitality, you're not getting additional from things like Shako or anything where it's + attributes or + life to level like BK ring. You are purely getting + to life from rubies, from charms, from anything that does ____ to life," MrLlamaSC said in the video.

To hit this kind of threshold you need to first maximize your skills to boost battle command and other warcries to their highest level. This requires a full inventory of warcry grand charms, an annihilus, a hellfire torch, and a ton of +skill gear like Enigma, SoJs, Shako, CTA, a +3 warcries sword, etc.

Once your battle orders and battle command are boosted, you'll need a druid with a high level Oak Sage. The 35,000 life break requires a level 54 Oak Sage.

Then you need a Wolfhowl to turn into a Werebear, which boosts your max HP even more.

Once that's done, switch over to a bunch of +life gear

Gear:

Amulet - +100 life, 3 warcries

Chest - +4 socketed gothic plate with perfect rubies (+252 life)

Belt - +100 life belt

Rings - 2x +60 life rings

Gloves - Sander's Taboo heavy gloves (+40 life)

Boots - Waterwalks (+65 life)

Shield - 3 socketed large shield with 3x Jahs (+210 life)

And of course a full inventory of +20 life small charms.

The result after all's said and done is a werebear barb with an incredible 33,698 life. Absolutely bonkers.