All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Ubisoft on buyout possibilities: 'We can remain independent'

Ubisoft CEO says the company can remain independent and will not need to rely on mega billion buyouts from larger companies.

@DeekeTweak
Published Thu, Feb 17 2022 1:55 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Ubisoft shrugs off direct questions about being acquired by a larger company like Sony or Microsoft.

Ubisoft on buyout possibilities: 'We can remain independent' 33 | TweakTown.com

Having fought off one hostile takeover against Vivendi, Ubisoft wants to remain as free as it can for as long as possible. Billion-dollar giants like Microsoft and Sony are flashing pocketbooks to buy up content IP to power their ecosystems of services and hardware.

Ubisoft is one of the last major games companies that hasn't been purchased...and that's how company executives want it to stay. Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot says the publisher is stable and doesn't technically have a reason to sell.

"Ubisoft can remain independent," Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot said in a recent Q3'21 earnings call.

"We have the talent, financial scale, and a launch portfolio of powerful IP. If there were an offer to buy us, the board of directors would review it in the interest in all stakeholders.

"We are always taking the interest of stakeholders (which includes players and investors) in our decision-making."

The statement is to be expected and any board of directors must at least review a buyout offer to some degree, but commitment is another story.

Buy at Amazon

Far Cry 6 PlayStation 4 Standard Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$29.88
$29.88$29.99$24.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/17/2022 at 3:09 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:edge.media-server.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.