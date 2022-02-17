All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Jasminer X4 Etchash Brick crypto miner: 65MH/s for 30W, costs $2099

Jasminer X4 Etchash Brick crypto miner: fanless design, low 30W power use, and made for easy use in either the home or office.

Published Thu, Feb 17 2022 6:31 PM CST
There's a new crypto miner on the loose, with the introduction of the Jasminer X4 Etchash Brick crypto miner that's on Amazon for $2099.

The Jasminer X4 Etchash Brick crypto miner features a fanless design, so that it can sit in your living room, garage, or even your office and mine cryptocurrency without making much noise, if any at all. Sunlune Technology has made the Jasminer X4 chip inside, which uses 3D chip tracking technology with through-silicon vias (TSVs).

What this allowed Sunlune to do was put all of the computing and data storage units into a single chip, which reduces overall power consumption to 30W. You're going to mine around 65MH/s of Ethereum for that 30W, which isn't too bad at all... you'll be making around $2.85 per day at the price of Ethereum today.

THE WORLD'S FIRST MEMORY-COMPUTING INTEGRATED HIGH-THROUGHPUT PROCESSOR

  • Area: Die 678mm²
  • Size: 45mm x 45mm
  • Hashrate: 65MH/s±/10%
  • Power: 23W±/10%
  • Bandwidth: 1Tbyte/s
  • Memory: 5GB

The Jasminer X4 chip measures in at 45 x 45mm with a die size of 678mm² while 5GB of memory is available with up to 1TB/sec of bandwidth. The new Jasminer X4 Etchash Brick is 257 x 100 x 200mm (H x W x L) and weighs in at 4.8kg.

These are the cryptocurrencies that you can mine on the Jasminer X4 Etchash Brick crypto miner:

  • Ethereum Classic (ETC)
  • Ethereum (ETH)
  • Metaverse ETP (ETP)
  • Expanse (EXP)
  • Pirl (PIRL)
  • DubaiCoin (DBIX)
  • RESOC
  • EtherGem (EGEM)
  • Ellaism (ELLA)
  • Atheios (ATH)
  • MixMarvel (MIX)
  • Callisto (CLO)
  • Mother of All Chains (MOAC)
  • Ether-1 (ETHO)
  • EthereumX (ETX)
NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, tomshardware.com

