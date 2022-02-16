All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

The Last of Us TV show set for 2023, HBO exec says

HBO's new Last of Us TV show adaptation 'will not release in 2022' as filing is still underway in Canada, an HBO exec says.

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, Feb 16 2022 5:34 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The Last of Us TV show will not premiere in 2022, HBO has confirmed.

The Last of Us TV show set for 2023, HBO exec says 43 | TweakTown.com

Joel and Ellie's harrowing story won't premiere in 2022, HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys has told Deadline. "It's not going to air in 2022 - they are still shooting in Canada. I imagine you will see it in '23."

Bloys talks up Craig Mazin's vision for the series (Mazin, who created the award-winning Chernobyl series, is writing the new Last of Us adaptation): "I have seen some early episodes and I'm very excited. Craig did Chernobyl for us, he is a fantastic writer and director. What I've seen looks amazing, so I'm excited for it, but it will not be in '22."

The show, which stars Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie, will chronicle Naughty Dog's gritty and gruesome post-apocalyptic video game. The series is one of Sony's best-selling original franchises of all time, with The Last of Us selling over 20 million copies across PS3 and PS4. The second game was also a commercial success with 4 million copies sold at launch.

Sony is currently producing a remake of the first Last of Us game for PlayStation 5, and it may release alongside the new show sometime in 2023.

Buy at Amazon

The Last of Us Part II - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.99
$13.31$37.99$21.43
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/16/2022 at 5:11 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:deadline.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.