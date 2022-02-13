Take-Two microtransaction revenues hit $551 million in Q3, 5 year high

GTA parent Take-Two Interactive's microtransaction earnings hit $551 million in Q3'22, a new five-year high for holiday periods.

Take-Two Interactive made record earnings from microtransactions and DLC during Holiday 2021.

VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

GTA parent company Take-Two Interactive recently reported a new five-year Q3 high for in-game spending. According to data provided by the publisher, Take-Two generated roughly $551 million in recurrent consumer spending, a metric that includes microtransactions as well as DLC and expansions.

These earnings represent a new five-year high for recurrent consumer spending in both net revenues ($551 million) and net bookings ($494 million). The numbers punctuate previous holiday records set in 2021 and show the long-lasting growth value in Take-Two's live service offerings.

"NBA 2K and Grand Theft Auto Online were the largest contributors to recurrent consumer spending," Take-Two's Lainie Goldstein said in the Q3 earnings call. To date, GTA has made over $7.3 billion since Grand Theft Auto V's launch largely due to GTA Online revenues.

Last year, Fiscal Year 2021, delivered the best microtransaction spending in Take-Two history. The company earned $2.074 billion from recurrent consumer spending net revenues, and a whopping $2.258 billion in RCS net bookings.

Q4 2022's microtransaction revenues are expected to dip by 5% from last year, representing a rough target of $534 million (net revenues) and $499 million (net bookings).