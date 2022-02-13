All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Take-Two microtransaction revenues hit $551 million in Q3, 5 year high

GTA parent Take-Two Interactive's microtransaction earnings hit $551 million in Q3'22, a new five-year high for holiday periods.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sun, Feb 13 2022 3:52 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Take-Two Interactive made record earnings from microtransactions and DLC during Holiday 2021.

Take-Two microtransaction revenues hit 1 million in Q3, 5 year high 888 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

GTA parent company Take-Two Interactive recently reported a new five-year Q3 high for in-game spending. According to data provided by the publisher, Take-Two generated roughly $551 million in recurrent consumer spending, a metric that includes microtransactions as well as DLC and expansions.

Take-Two microtransaction revenues hit $551 million in Q3, 5 year high 4 | TweakTown.com

These earnings represent a new five-year high for recurrent consumer spending in both net revenues ($551 million) and net bookings ($494 million). The numbers punctuate previous holiday records set in 2021 and show the long-lasting growth value in Take-Two's live service offerings.

Take-Two microtransaction revenues hit $551 million in Q3, 5 year high 6 | TweakTown.com

"NBA 2K and Grand Theft Auto Online were the largest contributors to recurrent consumer spending," Take-Two's Lainie Goldstein said in the Q3 earnings call. To date, GTA has made over $7.3 billion since Grand Theft Auto V's launch largely due to GTA Online revenues.

Take-Two microtransaction revenues hit $551 million in Q3, 5 year high 3 | TweakTown.com

Last year, Fiscal Year 2021, delivered the best microtransaction spending in Take-Two history. The company earned $2.074 billion from recurrent consumer spending net revenues, and a whopping $2.258 billion in RCS net bookings.

Take-Two microtransaction revenues hit $551 million in Q3, 5 year high 1 | TweakTown.comTake-Two microtransaction revenues hit $551 million in Q3, 5 year high 2 | TweakTown.com

Q4 2022's microtransaction revenues are expected to dip by 5% from last year, representing a rough target of $534 million (net revenues) and $499 million (net bookings).

Buy at Amazon

Borderlands 3 PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$14.38
$14.38$14.38$15.79
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/13/2022 at 3:52 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.