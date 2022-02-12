All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Robot captures scary sights from within destroyed Fukushima reactor

A robot operated by TEPCO has photographed nuclear fuel inside the Unit One reactor at the Fukushima nuclear power plant in Japan.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Sat, Feb 12 2022 2:02 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The robot explored the ruins of Japan's Fukushima nuclear power plant, which was destroyed in 2011.

Robot captures scary sights from within destroyed Fukushima reactor 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

In 2011, damage to the power plant by a massive earthquake and tsunami caused the meltdown of three of its reactor cores. The radioactive fuel within fell to the bottom of their containment vessels, complicating removal efforts. Now, an ROV-A robot operated by TEPCO has made its way into the Unit One reactor, capturing images of broken structures and mounds of what appears to be melted fuel, all submerged under highly radioactive water approximately two meters (6.5 feet) deep.

Between all three reactors are approximately 900 tonnes of melted nuclear fuel, with about 280 tonnes found in Unit One. Officials estimate the removal of nuclear fuel will take between 30 and 40 years; however, critics say that is "overly optimistic."

The robot was sent to establish a path for future probes after a previous attempt to send a robot with cameras failed in 2017. In addition to the photos it collected, the robot measured a radiation level of two sieverts, which would be fatal to any humans exposed to it. By comparison, nuclear plant workers are limited to an annual exposure of only 50 millisieverts.

Robot captures scary sights from within destroyed Fukushima reactor 03 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Fukushima 50

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$4.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/12/2022 at 12:54 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:msn.com

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.