All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Declassified NSA document reveals how aliens might contact us

A declassified document from the NSA describes different methods for how we may communicate with an extraterrestrial civilization.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Sat, Feb 12 2022 1:03 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The National Security Agency's (NSA) declassified document is entitled "Communication with Extraterrestrial Intelligence."

Declassified NSA document reveals how aliens might contact us 01 | TweakTown.com

The document begins by citing that even the National Academy of Sciences believes that extraterrestrial communication "is no longer something beyond our dreams but a natural event in the history of mankind that will perhaps occur in the lifetime of many of us." Sir Bernard Lovell, a renowned astronomer, has calculated that at least 100 million stars in our galaxy can support organic evolution.

According to Dr. Su-Shu Huang of NASA, our solar system's nearest neighbor, Alpha Centauri, houses planets too young for life to have emerged. Potential candidates would likely be Epsilon Eridani and Tau Ceti, about 11 light-years away from us, compared to Alpha Centauri's 4.3 light-years.

One method of communication that has been listened for by researchers from these candidates involves a signal with a frequency of 1420.405752 megacycles per second, corresponding to a wavelength of 21 centimeters (8.26 inches).

This frequency is the radiation frequency of atomic hydrogen, which "permeates space in great clouds." The frequency can also pass through Earth's atmosphere, and the significance of the frequency would likely be understood by an advanced civilization that can communicate with radio frequencies.

You can download the document to read from the NSA's website.

Buy at Amazon

NASA Spaceship Alien Vintage Dad Hat Baseball Cap Polo Style

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$14.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/12/2022 at 12:12 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:interestingengineering.com, nsa.gov

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.