Microsoft confirms recent Windows update kills VPN connections

Microsoft confirms a recent Windows security update breaks VPN connections across client and server platforms, and an investigation has been launched.

Microsoft has confirmed with an update on its Windows health dashboard that a recent Windows security update has resulted in many VPN connections failing.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The company explains its April 2024 Windows security update and its April 2024 non-security preview update, which was pushed out to multiple versions of Windows, breaks VPN connections across client and server platforms. Microsoft writes it launched an investigation into the matter following user reports and that it will provide more information in "the coming days".

Versions of Windows affected by the connection severance are Windows 11, Windows 10, and Windows Server 2008 and later. Currently Microsoft hasn't revealed the root cause of this issue, and has advised affected users and businesses to contact its respective Help lines. Home users are instructed to use the Windows Get Help app, and enterprise customers are directed to the "Support for Business" portal.

List of affected Windows versions

Client : Windows 11, version 22H2/23H2 (KB5036893), Windows 11 21H2 (KB5036894), and Windows 10 (KB5036892).

Server: Windows Server 2022 (KB5036909), Windows Server 2019 (KB5036896), Windows Server 2016 (KB5036899), Windows Server 2012 R2 (KB5036960), Windows Server 2012 (KB5036969), Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5036967), Windows Server 2008 (KB5036932).

If you can't wait for Microsoft to fix the issue you can always uninstall the security update, which Microsoft explains how to do in the below quote.