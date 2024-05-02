Microsoft confirms recent Windows update kills VPN connections

Microsoft confirms a recent Windows security update breaks VPN connections across client and server platforms, and an investigation has been launched.

Published
Updated
2 minutes & 6 seconds read time

Microsoft has confirmed with an update on its Windows health dashboard that a recent Windows security update has resulted in many VPN connections failing.

Microsoft confirms recent Windows update kills VPN connections 615651
Open Gallery 2

The company explains its April 2024 Windows security update and its April 2024 non-security preview update, which was pushed out to multiple versions of Windows, breaks VPN connections across client and server platforms. Microsoft writes it launched an investigation into the matter following user reports and that it will provide more information in "the coming days".

Versions of Windows affected by the connection severance are Windows 11, Windows 10, and Windows Server 2008 and later. Currently Microsoft hasn't revealed the root cause of this issue, and has advised affected users and businesses to contact its respective Help lines. Home users are instructed to use the Windows Get Help app, and enterprise customers are directed to the "Support for Business" portal.

List of affected Windows versions

  • Client: Windows 11, version 22H2/23H2 (KB5036893), Windows 11 21H2 (KB5036894), and Windows 10 (KB5036892).
  • Server: Windows Server 2022 (KB5036909), Windows Server 2019 (KB5036896), Windows Server 2016 (KB5036899), Windows Server 2012 R2 (KB5036960), Windows Server 2012 (KB5036969), Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5036967), Windows Server 2008 (KB5036932).

If you can't wait for Microsoft to fix the issue you can always uninstall the security update, which Microsoft explains how to do in the below quote.

"To remove the LCU after installing the combined SSU and LCU package, use the DISM/Remove-Package command line option with the LCU package name as the argument. You can find the package name by using this command: DISM /online /get-packages," Microsoft says

Buy at Amazon

$10 -PlayStation Store Gift Card [Digital Code]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$10.00
$10.00$10.00-
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$10.00
$10.00$10.00-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/2/2024 at 12:22 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:bleepingcomputer.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags