All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

The Perseverance rover just crushed a new record on Mars

The Perseverance rover on Mars has set a new record for the longest distance covered by a rover in a Martian sol at 245.76 meters.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Wed, Feb 9 2022 4:22 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The Perseverance rover set a new record for the longest distance traveled on Mars by rovers in a day.

A day on Mars is longer than a day on Earth by about forty minutes and is called a "sol." On February 4th, 2022, the Perseverance rover traveled 245.76 meters (806.3 feet), a new record for the longest trek by a rover on Mars in one sol, after setting a new record in the preceding days with a 243.3-meter journey.

The previous record was held by NASA's Opportunity rover, which traveled 214 meters (702 feet) in one sol in 2015. The new records came after the rover recovered from a blockage caused by Martian rock samples it had collected. Now, it is undertaking a multi-kilometer drive to a nearby delta.

"The science team has been hard at work preparing for our next phase of science operations, which will take us towards the western delta. To prepare, the team has been taking long-distance observations of the delta and layers along Artuby ridge with both the Mastcam-Z and SuperCam instruments," NASA wrote in a blog post.

Looking forward, after we finish sampling at this location, Perseverance will move back to Artuby ridge where we'll undertake proximity science at a location known as "Rimplas," the blog post continued.

The Perseverance rover just crushed a new record on Mars 01 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Mars Perseverance Rover Dare Mighty Things Landing Timeline T-Shirt

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$16.98
$16.98--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/9/2022 at 1:51 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:space.com

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.