All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

NASA's Mars rover is no longer constipated with nasty martian pebbles

NASA has provided an update on the removal process of pebbles stuck in the Mars rover Perseverance's sample collection carousel.

@JakConnorTT
Published Mon, Jan 24 2022 12:32 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Last week NASA outlined its plan for removing the unwanted debris detected during a failed transfer of a Mars sample to the bit carousel.

Now, the space agency has given an update regarding its recovery process, announcing it has recently claimed two successes. Deputy Project Manager at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Rick Welch writes on the NASA Mars website that the upper two pebbles located in the bit carousel that are believed to have prevented the transfer of the sample have been successfully ejected, and that "most - if not all" of the cored Mars rock from Sample Tube 261.

As with most steps that are taken by Mars rovers they are documented not only for engineers and researchers back on Earth, but for public viewing as well. One of Perseverance's many cameras captured before and after images of the carousel performing rotational tests which caused the rock fragments to be ejected out. Lastly, Perseverance's Mastcam-Z instrument captured a video of the contents within Sample Tube 261 being released onto the surface of Mars.

For more information on this story, check out the NASA update here.

NASA's Mars rover is no longer constipated with nasty martian pebbles 01 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

CORIRESHA Mens Apollo NASA Patches Slim Fit Bomber Jackets Windbreaker

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$36.98
$36.98$36.98$36.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/23/2022 at 10:46 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:digitaltrends.com, mars.nasa.gov

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.