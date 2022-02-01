EA Play may deliver content 'beyond games' in the future

EA confirms it will continue bringing its core games to EA Play, and the subscription service may one day serve non-gaming content too.

In a recent Q3'22 earnings call, EA CEO Andrew Wilson teases that EA Play could get content that goes "beyond gaming."

Wilson doesn't elaborate, but it's possible EA could use its subscription service to deliver transmedia content such as TV shows and even smaller films based on wholly-owned franchises like Apex Legends or Battlefield.