All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

NVIDIA's next-gen GH100 Hopper GPU: 1000mm2 and monster 1000W+ power

NVIDIA's next-gen Hopper GPU teased in flagship GH100 form, gigantic 1000mm2 die and could consume up to 1000W+ of power or more.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Jan 30 2022 10:22 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

NVIDIA's next-gen Hopper GPU architecture has been teased once again, with the flagship GH100 GPU reportedly going to be an absolute silicon monster that measures in at up to a huge 1000mm² die.

The news is coming from leaker "kopite7kimi" on Twitter, where kopite7kimi tweeted: "GH100 has a huge single die of slightly less than 1000mm²;" with a follow-up tweet adding "DO NOT overreact. We know the actual die size will be significantly smaller than the package size. But GH100>GA100 is confirmed".

Up until now, it was thought that NVIDIA's new GH100 Hopper GPU would be a multi-chip module (MCM) design, like AMD's upcoming RDNA 3-powered Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs -- but no, it seems Hopper GH100 will be a monster single-die design -- while GH102 will reportedly be an MCM design.

NVIDIA's new flagship GH100 GPU will also be a monster in the power consumption department, with up to 1000W of power consumption not out of the question. This would make it the most power-hungry monolithic GPU on the planet, so the performance would have to match it.

NVIDIA's next-gen GH100 Hopper GPU: 1000mm2 and monster 1000W+ power 07 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

ASUS ROG STRIX NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 White OC Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$3349.97
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/30/2022 at 10:22 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.