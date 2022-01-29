All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Revolutionary approach to powering satellites with lasers

The University of Surrey is developing a wireless laser power delivery system for satellites in collaboration with Space Power.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Sat, Jan 29 2022 1:30 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The University of Surrey and Space Power are collaborating to solve the problem of keeping satellites powered.

Revolutionary approach to powering satellites with lasers 01 | TweakTown.com

The team is working on a new space infrastructure project to develop laser technology that can beam solar power between satellites. The goal of the technology is to provide power to satellites that are in shadow and cannot receive solar energy directly from the sun at a given time. The collaboration aims to be able to commercialize the technology by 2025.

The project is part of the Space Research and Innovation Network for Technology (SPRINT) program. It will see a plug-and-play system developed that satellite manufacturers can incorporate into their low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites.

"The SPRINT project is an important development from our feasibility study with the University of Surrey that enables us to approach customers with confidence and demonstrate the improved efficiencies available by using auxiliary power systems. By focusing on light optics and power beaming, we are looking to increase small satellite operating efficiencies by a factor of between 2X-5X," said Keval Dattani, Director of Space Power.

"We have seen the benefits of powering satellites by laser which enables smaller satellites, simpler systems and fewer resources-whilst performing more work to help us understand our planet better. For us, this is a neat solution with long term benefits, not least for lunar outposts and asteroid mining but back here on Earth too," Dattani continued.

Buy at Amazon

Laser Pointer, High Power Green Lazer Pointer, Green Long Range

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$18.88
$18.88--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/29/2022 at 1:09 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:phys.org

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.